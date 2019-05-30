DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater Players will present “Million Dollar Quartet” at the DuBois Area Middle School on June 22 at 7:30 p.m., as a special one-night fundraising performance for the Reitz Theater. “Million Dollar Quartet “is made possible through a grant from the Gray Family Foundation. This show was created by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, with original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux.
The Tony Award Winning musical, “Million Dollar Quartet” is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. “Million Dollar Quartet” brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians.
Showcased hit songs include: “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.
“Million Dollar Quartet “is being directed by Becky Sensor, with music direction by Joe Sensor. The cast includes Jason Phipps as Sam Phillips, owner and founder of Sun Records, Dominic Umbaugh as Carl Perkins, Nate Horner as Elvis Presley, Tom Hibbert as Johnny Cash, Max Sensor as Jerry Lee Lewis, and Emma Reed as Dyanna.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to further support the Reitz Theater as there will be concessions available, a basket raffle and a 50/50 prior to the show, along with complimentary sweet tea. Winners will be announced during intermission.
Tickets for this show cost $25. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ReitzTheater.com, at Ace Hardware in DuBois or by visiting the Reitz Theater Box Office (36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois), which is open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. –7 p.m. Please call ahead (814-375-4274) to make special arrangements for handicapped seating. The DuBois Area Middle School is located at 404 Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.