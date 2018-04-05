Students learn that history tends to repeat itself.

The St.Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929,

in Chicago; one gang rattled another.

Thugs, disguised as law enforcement, armed with Tommy guns roared over seven rivals, chopped them in half.

In less than 3 minutes

eviscerated, decapitated felons on their own turf.

This we understand; gangland means murder.

But not this, on their own turf, their school,

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,

90 years to the day, fourteen students

and three teachers were massacred by one of their own.

As from an occult spell, like a malignancy prophesied in Tarot Cards or in the bowels of a slaughtered lamb,

an expelled and deranged misfit, this prince of his own delusion,

known for fits of killing cats, threat-maker-in-chief and rage, delivered carnage at the rate of 180 bursts per minute,

indiscriminate, like some rat catcher, insufferable,

he shattered soccer, wrestling, hip-hop,

and college bound. This has relevance.

In physics class, students learn about speed,

the force of a projectile traveling at 3,200 feet per second

and the resulting soft tissue implosion

due to open tip, lead core, brass-back bullets

traveling at super sonic speeds. In class

they witness impacts of projectiles

delivered at 1,300 foot pounds on targets,

targets without armor, or protected by Kevlar

nor made of steel. This is relevant.

In health class pupils see videos of human hearts.

They beat 100,000 times per day, pumping blood

with 100 pounds of pressure, capable of bleeding out

within minutes, not time for E.M.T.s to save Nick Dworet.

Was this Alyssa’s last, “I’m...”?

These they witnessed remembering

diagrams: brains, a gurgling last breath

from Jaime Guttenberg’s dancing lungs,

14 years, too short a time to share her rhythm.

Did some see the breakfast from Martin Anguino’s stomach,

his last? Students learned organs, soft tissues,

not Coach Fies’ liver, expanded, then splattered

in the hall he patrolled protecting kids,

his, failing to hold shape from internal pressures

shot from hate, scattered, chunked on walls and windows

or maybe on maps hanging in Mr. Beigel’s room.

Did it paint faces and drip down cheeks of Luke Hoyer’s friends?

Remembering relevance, Mr. Hixon taught: be safe, be healthy,

like Cara Loughran, avoid smoking like dancers may,

and don’t drink to excess; Gina Montalto’s marching band

understood. Joaquin Oliver knew why sharing needles

is deadly, lethal as the AR-15 used in misguided retribution

erasing his and Alaina Petty’s embracing smile.

Meadow and Helena share deadly consequence

of warnings ignored. Alex, Carmen and Peter

learned vaccines work, and condoms too. Students

lacked protection, prophylactics; the origin is Greek,

meaning to guard. Where was theirs

when fury spoke and dedicated mayhem opened fire?

This too has relevance.

Students confronted arrogance, witnessed government functions,

demanded change, Constitutional rights and bocotts.

Students saw how laws are made, that money

has a voice, sustains fear, produces

an oppressive void and offers nothing

but an unbearable silence and the futility of prayer.

—William Granche, Ridgway 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.