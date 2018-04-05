Students learn that history tends to repeat itself.
The St.Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929,
in Chicago; one gang rattled another.
Thugs, disguised as law enforcement, armed with Tommy guns roared over seven rivals, chopped them in half.
In less than 3 minutes
eviscerated, decapitated felons on their own turf.
This we understand; gangland means murder.
But not this, on their own turf, their school,
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,
90 years to the day, fourteen students
and three teachers were massacred by one of their own.
As from an occult spell, like a malignancy prophesied in Tarot Cards or in the bowels of a slaughtered lamb,
an expelled and deranged misfit, this prince of his own delusion,
known for fits of killing cats, threat-maker-in-chief and rage, delivered carnage at the rate of 180 bursts per minute,
indiscriminate, like some rat catcher, insufferable,
he shattered soccer, wrestling, hip-hop,
and college bound. This has relevance.
In physics class, students learn about speed,
the force of a projectile traveling at 3,200 feet per second
and the resulting soft tissue implosion
due to open tip, lead core, brass-back bullets
traveling at super sonic speeds. In class
they witness impacts of projectiles
delivered at 1,300 foot pounds on targets,
targets without armor, or protected by Kevlar
nor made of steel. This is relevant.
In health class pupils see videos of human hearts.
They beat 100,000 times per day, pumping blood
with 100 pounds of pressure, capable of bleeding out
within minutes, not time for E.M.T.s to save Nick Dworet.
Was this Alyssa’s last, “I’m...”?
These they witnessed remembering
diagrams: brains, a gurgling last breath
from Jaime Guttenberg’s dancing lungs,
14 years, too short a time to share her rhythm.
Did some see the breakfast from Martin Anguino’s stomach,
his last? Students learned organs, soft tissues,
not Coach Fies’ liver, expanded, then splattered
in the hall he patrolled protecting kids,
his, failing to hold shape from internal pressures
shot from hate, scattered, chunked on walls and windows
or maybe on maps hanging in Mr. Beigel’s room.
Did it paint faces and drip down cheeks of Luke Hoyer’s friends?
Remembering relevance, Mr. Hixon taught: be safe, be healthy,
like Cara Loughran, avoid smoking like dancers may,
and don’t drink to excess; Gina Montalto’s marching band
understood. Joaquin Oliver knew why sharing needles
is deadly, lethal as the AR-15 used in misguided retribution
erasing his and Alaina Petty’s embracing smile.
Meadow and Helena share deadly consequence
of warnings ignored. Alex, Carmen and Peter
learned vaccines work, and condoms too. Students
lacked protection, prophylactics; the origin is Greek,
meaning to guard. Where was theirs
when fury spoke and dedicated mayhem opened fire?
This too has relevance.
Students confronted arrogance, witnessed government functions,
demanded change, Constitutional rights and bocotts.
Students saw how laws are made, that money
has a voice, sustains fear, produces
an oppressive void and offers nothing
but an unbearable silence and the futility of prayer.
—William Granche, Ridgway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.