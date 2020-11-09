Donald Trump warned months ahead of the election that “mail in ballots” would be rife with voter fraud, and he was so right. The most voter fraud and corruption is in cities controlled by Democrats. The first, and with highest priority, is to “fix” the elections so they can remain in power for a lifetime, term limits are unheard of. The world must be in shock that the most powerful and successful nation on the planet just dropped to banana republic status with one election. The Democrats are a congenial organization though; they just demonstrated that if you were deceased, too busy, lived in a different state, or was afraid to vote because of COVID-19, they were more than happy to vote on your behalf.
Joe Biden will soon be Commander in Chief, that is fine, even if he is illegitimate, we will survive the next four years as we did the eight lackluster years of Obama/Biden. What is not fine is that the massive fraudulent voting disenfranchised all voters, and made a mockery of the entire election process.
At what cost to America does Biden/Harris occupy the Oval Office? Biden/Harris are planning the largest attack ever on your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms! The economy will certainly stagnate, despots around the globe will immediately see that the U.S. is weak. The U.S. will eventually fall from power as an energy producer to become an energy consumer once again, which puts our country at extreme risk. The “social” programs promised by the Dems will drive an already unfathomable national debt to an obscene level. The U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights will be constantly challenged. The 400-plus miles of wall at the southern border will be a moot point since Biden/Harris will open the gates to illegal immigrants, after all, many will be obedient subjects with free benefits if they remember at election time who to vote for.
Quote 1: “It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” — Thomas Sowell
With that quote in mind, the Biden family enterprises headed by Hunter and James Biden may resume their extortion practices with foreign entities as soon as Joe Biden is sworn into office. The Biden crimes will vanish forever.
Quote 2: “The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who would not.” — Thomas Jefferson
This is what the whole socialism platform is about for the “progressive” party who have promised cradle to grave entitlements to secure votes to insure they maintain their narcissistic, egotistical power. Ol’ Joe will try to follow through with the promises of $15 per hour minimum wage, free college tuition, free medical care, and all things socialist that broke the backs of other well meaning nations.
Quote 3: “The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism. But, under the name of ‘liberalism,’ they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened. I no longer need to run as a Presidential Candidate for the Socialist Party. The Democratic Party has adopted our platform.” — Norman Mattoon Thomas
That day has arrived! Mr. Norman M. Thomas passed a century ago, but his vision for America is still alive and doing well in the Democratic Party! The Socialist Democrats are once again telling you that socialism promises prosperity, equality and security from Big Brother, but in reality, it delivers tyranny, poverty and misery!
Quote 4: “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” — Sir Winston Churchill
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora