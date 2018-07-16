I had to make this a two-part series as I have been blessed with knowing many heroes in my life. Also, I tend to get carried away when putting pen to paper.
In the early 1990s, I was working for Original Fuels Coal Co. as a field service mechanic. I met Don Wyman there. He operated a D10L Cat dozer. I nicknamed him Dozer Don. He would push trees over ahead of the cut and stay after work and cut the trees into logs and take them home to build his house. Once evening he was cutting an oak tree that he had pushed over earlier that day.
What Don didn’t know is that the tree had a torsional twist on it. When he cut through it, it snapped, pinning his leg under the tree. It broke the two bones below his left knee. Don hollered for help but we had all gone home. This is before cell phones. Don tried to free himself with his chainsaw but it ran out of gas. He made a tourniquet out of the pull cord and applied it below his knee. He then took a pocket knife out that we had used earlier that day to scrape rust off of his cutting edge when we turned it. He sharpened the knife on a sandstone then did the unthinkable.
When I asked him later how he did it, he replied it was either that or bleed to death. He chose to live. Don crawled to his dozer, drove it to his pickup, and drove it out the mile-long road to get help. My foreman called later that night and told me what took place. The next morning we cleaned the dozer.
I visited Don at Punxsutawney Hospital. He was in good spirits. He was on the talk shows. Instead of hiring Edgar Snyder, he came back to work a few months later. Now he works at Walmart in Kittanning. I played golf and bowled with Don. He has a prosthetic leg.
Don, you are my hero, and my friend. Given the same situation, I don’t know if I would have had the guts to do what you did.
My next hero is Terry George. A Navy veteran, Terry and I like to argue about the Army vs. Navy. Terry went into a burning house some years back and saved a young girl from being killed. Terry and his wife, Marsha, adopted three children and raised two grandchildren. They are both my heroes.
Babette Culbertson Stahlman is my hero as well. Her husband was killed when she was pregnant with her second child. She has raised two daughters on her own while working full time. She is the most unselfish person I know and the Mother of the Year Award should go to her. Her daughters have never wanted for anything, thanks to her.
Sergent First Class Cole was my senior drill instructor. He is my hero. He turned me from a boy into a man in four months. I respect him very much.
President Trump is my hero. He is putting America back to work. Being heavily invested in the stock market, I had a banner year last year. I wish I was not too old to re-enlist. I would fight for that man. I couldn’t say that for the previous administration.
My final and ultimate hero is Jesus Christ. What he endured on the cross for all mankind is amazing. My hope is that all my friends meet him personally before they die.
I hope you have enjoyed reading this as much as I have writing it. God bless everyone.
THERON R. WALLS
SCI Forest
