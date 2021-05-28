HAWK RUN — Over 60 years ago, Margaret Petrunyak received a communication: “The Secretary of the Army has asked me to express his deep regret that your son, Cop. Petrunyak Edward H. has been missing in action in Korea since 30th of November 1950.”
The disappearance of Edward “Sonny” Petrunyak from Hawk Run left many questions for surviving family members. After years of research, Jim Hanslovan, whose mother was first cousins with Petrunyak, completed a book exploring the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s disappearance.
“Hopefully, this work will answer some of the questions family members have had these past 70 years regarding the military service and supreme sacrifice made by our relative,” wrote Hanslovan.
Tall and skinny with curly hair, Petrunyak enjoyed the simple things, such as hide-and-seek and baseball. At the young age of 17, Petrunyak sought to join the military. With permission from his mother, he enlisted Jan. 14, 1949, Hanslovan noted.
The Korean War, beginning in June 1950, would soon send Petrunyak overseas. There would be a total of 2,401 military fatalities for Pennsylvania by the end of the war, according to governmental archives.
Petrunyak and his 2nd Battalion of the 38th Infantry Regiment saw casualties the second day after their arrival, Hanslovan noted.
On Sept. 2, 1950, Petrunyak, leading a squad, held position during a conflict, Hanslovan discovered during his research. When the situation grew dire, the corporal withdrew the squad, leaving casualties in its wake. The squad hid in a rice field until nightfall. The actions of the corporal received recognition by Maj. Gen. Keiser, Hanslovan said.
“The heroic action and inspiring leadership displayed by Corporal Petrunyak on this occasion reflect great credit upon himself and the military service,” Keiser wrote.
The conflict continued. The 2nd Battalion of the 38th Infantry Regiment crossed into North Korea. The Chinese were waiting, Hanslovan wrote.
Petrunyak, after acting as part of the rear guard, was part of the group leading the retreat of the 2nd Division. After six days of fighting in freezing weather, Petrunyak made the ultimate sacrifice.
Before the fight, Petrunyak wrote to his mother, telling her not to expect mail for about a month as the military made “the big push.” His mother received the letter nine days before Petrunyak was declared missing in action. His remains were never recovered.
Mary Crouse recalls Petrunyak’s name appearing often throughout her life. Her grandmother was Petrunyak’s mother.
“My dad would say very often that my grandmother,” said Crouse, “never probably accepted that he was dead because of the status of missing in action. She felt that somehow, someway, he was alive somewhere and he would be coming back home.”
After the loss of her son, Margaret Petrunyak wouldn’t allow her other son, Crouse’s father, to join the Air Force. Whenever the corporal’s name appeared in conversations, there would be a bit of silence, Crouse remembers.
“I didn’t just start asking question after question,” Crouse said. “I had the feeling that it was something that might be difficult to talk about.”
The Moshannon Valley War memorial in Philipsburg lists Petrunyak as one of the many who lost their life while serving. Unfortunately, according to Hanslovan, his name is misspelled.
Any family member seeking more information on Cpl. Petrunyak can receive a copy of the book. According to Hanslovan, a copy of the book is available for public access in the Philipsburg, Clearfield and DuBois libraries.
Whether diving into research or simply listening to family stories of those who passed, people remember those lost while in the service.
“It takes a lot of guts for the soldiers to go in and do what they do for our country,” Crouse noted. “I’m very proud and patriotic about the service.”