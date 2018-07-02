This week we are celebrating what should be a wonderful time in America — 242 years as a free nation. But lately it seems as though that freedom is disappearing right before our eyes.
Instead of the United States being a family of states that have been united by common goals and dreams, we are becoming a nation where too many people refuse to take responsibility for their actions, instead choosing to point their finger at someone else.
Family values have changed so much in the past 40 or 50 years that it gets scary. A while back an elementary teacher said there were only three students in her class whose parents were not separated or divorced. It seems as though gone forever are the families like the TV families we grew up with — the Cleavers, the Nelsons, the Andersons, the Brady Bunch. The kids in those families knew that even though there were rules to be obeyed, there was still love and respect in their home. When they came home at night both parents were there to join them at the dinner table. Now so many kids are shuttled back and forth between mom’s house and dad’s house that there is little chance for stability, since many times the rules at mom’s house are different from those at dad’s house. And sadly, children often become the pawns in disputes between the parents.
Although many people wouldn’t want to hear it, these family shows — and many of the moral values they portrayed — seem to have ended about the same time prayer and Bible reading were taken out of the schools. In just the past few years children have been told they don’t even have to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, because it refers to God. And now, where a public prayer is included on the program, student groups are no longer allowed to participate as a school group.
A couple years ago I saw something on TV that I have never forgotten. It was a clip of comedian Red Skelton reciting his version of the Pledge of Allegiance. He said:
“We had just finished reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and he (Mr. Lasswell, the principal of Vincennes High School) called us all together, and he says, “Uh, boys and girls, I have been listening to you recite the Pledge of Allegiance all semester, and it seems that it has become monotonous to you. Or, could it be, you do not understand the meaning of each word? If I may, I would like to recite the pledge, and give you a definition for each word:
• I – Me; an individual; a committee of one.
• Pledge — Dedicate all of my worldly good to give without self-pity.
• Allegiance – My love and my devotion.
• To the Flag –- Our standard. “Old Glory”; a symbol of Freedom. And wherever she waves, there is respect, because your loyalty has given her a dignity that shouts “Freedom is everybody’s job.”
• of the United – That means we have all come together.
• States – Individual communities that have united into 48 great states; 48 individual communities with pride and dignity and purpose; all divided by imaginary boundaries, yet united to a common cause, and that’s love of country, of America.
• And to the Republic – A Republic: a sovereign state in which power is invested into the representatives chosen by the people to govern; and the government is the people; and it’s from the people to the leaders, not from the leaders to the people.
• For which it stands
• One Nation – Meaning “so blessed by God.”
• Indivisible – Incapable of being divided.
• With Liberty — Which is freedom; the right of power for one to live his own life without fears, threats, or any sort of retaliation.
• And Justice – The principle and qualities of dealing fairly with others.
• For All – For All. That means, boys and girls, it’s as much your country as it is mine.
Now let me hear you recite the Pledge of Allegiance:
I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic, for which it stands; one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Since I was a small boy, two states have been added to our country, and two words have been added to the Pledge of Allegiance: Under God.
Wouldn’t it be a pity if someone said, “That is a prayer” – and that be eliminated from our schools, too?”
q q q
Thought for the week — The truth shall make you free. (John 8:32 KJV)
