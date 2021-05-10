With its two PGA-rated golf courses, Treasure Lake annually offers any golf enthusiast the opportunity to enjoy levels and challenges of play — sometimes on the same day if that is so desired.
The Silver Course (par 72, 6,747 yards) is more open and considered a player’s course, while the Gold (par 72, 6,283 yards) is tighter, less forgiving and requires shot placement and accuracy.
And, the Lake is committed to making the experience of playing both as pleasing as possible to both members and the general public by routinely making renovations to the courses themselves and all the amenities associated with them.
The Gold Course saw major work done to the inside and outside of the pro shop, the men’s locker room and Duffers’ Tavern the past two years and now the amenities at the Silver Course are in the middle of face lift.
“We renovated the entire outside of the pro shop and are still in the midst of it. We still need to do landscaping and stuff,” said Treasure Lake Golf Director Jude Lander. “We paved the entire parking lot with lines and have an area with lines for the carts to be lined up. We also added a new bad drop that has a nice cinderblock wall area that is nearly completed and will have some landscaping as well.
“There also are plans to add on to the 19th Hole and cover that patio that is already there on the side towards the 18th green so some night life can happen out there. People can enjoy music and there will be fire pits. The plans for that will start soon.”
The outside of the cart barn also has been renovated, and Lander said a new scoreboard near the pavilion is in the works as well.
“They’re really looking to spruce things up. The Gold (Course) already was renovated wth Duffers and stuff the last year or two, and now there is a lot going on here the Silver.”
As for the golf itself, the courses themselves are in a much better place than a year ago when they opened later than usual and had strict guidelines to follow in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s not to say everything is in full swing yet, which is usually the case in early May in a normal year.
“We’ve had a little bit of a slow start because of the weather and COVID still, but most things are also back to normal (in regards to COVID),” said Lander. “You can touch the flag now and scorecards and pencils can be handed out. We’re still sanitizing the carts after each use, and they still want people to wear masks when they come inside the builds.
“Also, the snowbirds down south haven’t all returned yet. Within the next month, they will all be back and this place will be booming.
A sign of that is the fact the Lake’s Stay ‘N Play packages have seen a large increase from a year ago already.
“We’re packed solid with our Stay ’N Plays and already have like 1,500 booked, which is up 350 from last year I believe,” said Lander.
Information about those Stay ’N Plays, as well as all other golf packages, deals and memberships came be found online at www.visittreasurelake.com. Once to the website, click on the golf tab. People can also call the proshop at either course — Gold at (814) 913-1482 or Silver at (814) 913-1480.
The regular leagues at both courses are also back into full swing, as the Lake’s Monday Special, where golfers can play 18 holes at both courses on the same day for $56. Lander said there only fee change from a year ago is the non-property owner weekend rate, which went up a dollar to $55.
Lander will also be offering Taylor Made custom club fittings again, a program that started last year when he became a client of the company. He said a Taylor Made custom fitting event is scheduled for May 30, and interested peopl can sign up by visiting the Taylor Made website at www.taylormadegolf.com and clicking on the “Find a Fitting Near You” link. You then put in your zip code and follow the directions to sign up for the Treasure Lake event.
Lander will also be holding Junior Golf Clinics at the Silver Course again this year, but those are one thing that is still being impacted by COVID as each session in the two ages groups (8-10 & 11-16) are limited to 12 golfers.
Those who join the clinic (cost is $80 per junior golfer) will attend one session a week and can choose either Mondays or Wednesdays. The 8-10 age group will be held 9-10 a.m. both days, with the 11-16 age group to follow from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
The clinics begin June 14 and last into July and will feature a kids scramble tournament on July 7 and an adult-junior tournament on July 16.
Lander said the limited spots for those clinics will likely fill up fast. To sign up, people can call the pro shop at (814) 913-1480.