CLARION – The Clarion County Housing Authority is now accepting applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding to help with housing-related arrears.
Available to eligible Clarion County residents who are renting or homeless and have been directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19, ERAP money can assist with arrear and future rent payments, lot rent, arrear utility bills, home energy costs, security deposits and moving and/or relocation costs.
Eligibility for the funding is based on an individual’s 2020 household gross income, or household monthly gross income 30 days prior to application. Those wishing to apply must fall under the following household income levels: one-person, $36,350; two-person, $41,550; three-person, $46,750; four-person, $51,900; five-person, $56,100; six-person, $60,250; seven-person, $64,400; and eight-person, $68,550.
For more information, call (814) 297-8027 or (814) 226-8910 ext. 115, or email erap@clarionhousing.com.