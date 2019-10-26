BRADFORD — In an effort to ensure area veterans receive the services and support they need, Rep. Martin Causer (R-Turtlepoint) is hosting a veterans service representative from the American Legion at his local offices in November.
The schedule has changed and is as follows:
- Coudersport: Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Coudersport office is located at 107 S. Main St. Please call 814-274-9769 to schedule an appointment.
- Bradford: Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Bradford office is located at 78 Main St., first floor. Please call 814-362-4400 to schedule an appointment.
- Kane: Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Kane office is located at 55 Fraley St. Please call 814-837-0880 to schedule an appointment.
Assistance is available with issues such as compensation, education, pension, health care and death benefits. Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion to participate.