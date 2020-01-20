As U.S. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson heads into the election year that could return him to Washington for a sixth term, we have not yet heard his official campaign slogan.
But we have two years' worth of his de facto re-election slogan: "Silence is golden."
Thompson offered no comment last weekend when queried by several newspapers and news services about his reaction to President Trump's ordered killing of an Iranian terrorist general who was visiting another country, Iraq.
That has become a habit for the State College area former health care official who has turned his federal service into a lifetime sinecure, basically by doing nothing noteworthy.
Oh, Thompson is visible enough. He regularly walks in parades held within his sprawling 15th District that covers the north-central tier of Pennsylvania. He attends political events.
He does talk. Here is the gist of what he usually says.
How are you? I am fine. President Trump is good. Do you need help with dealing with the federal government? I used to be against deficit spending, but lately, I just vote for spending bills even if they increase the deficit.
Thompson's office will eventually issue a statement about the American military killing of the terrorist general whose death should evoke "Good riddance," but is also likely to widen the conflict between America and Iran, possibly into full-scale war.
The statement will reflect which way the political winds are blowing insofar as Thompson's re-election is concerned.
How's this for a campaign strategy? Accumulate a large campaign war chest. Be a nice guy personally. Cozy up to every Republican local or state-level officeholder or party leader in the 15th District. Be visible, be smiling, but make no waves.
A half-century ago, the DuBois area was represented in Washington by another long-term political hack, Rep. Albert Johnson. Johnson accumulated campaign contributions, but little else. When his seniority got to be substantial, the real Republican leaders made Johnson the legislative overseer of the cafeterias that served Congressmen and senators. The Smethport resident was the prime sponsor of precisely one bill enacted into law during his six terms in office, 1963-76. It recognized "National Arthritis Month." Defeated by Clearfield's Joseph Ammerman, Johnson took himself and his pension to Boca Raton, Florida, where he died 22 years later at age 92.
Johnson rarely spoke out on any issue except "Red China." He feared "Red China." And he loved the food in the House cafeteria.
Sweet sinecure, no?
Thompson seems set on following in Johnson's footsteps.
Sigh.
— Denny Bonavita