Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 8 to 12 inches.

Tomorrow

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Morning high of 24F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%.