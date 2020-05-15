DuBOIS — Two Columbus, Ohio, residents have been charged with conspiring to steal more than $11,000 in merchandise from the DuBois Walmart in Sandy Township, according to criminal complaints filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On May 5, Sandy Township Police charged Maurice L. Whyte, 27, 2511 Dexham Court, with the following felony counts: Retail theft –taking merchandise; receiving stolen property; criminal trespass –breaking into a structure; and theft by unlawful taking; conspiracy to commit retail theft; and organized retail theft; and a misdemeanor count of possession of an instrument of crime with intention to employ it.
Jasmyn Robinson, 26, 3455 Kimberly Ave., was charged with felony counts of retail theft –taking merchandise; conspiracy to commit retail theft; and receiving stolen property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a report and video surveillance from the asset protection for Walmart with regard to an incident at the local Walmart. On Nov. 5, 2019, at 11:26 p.m., it was reported that three suspects entered and proceeded to walk around the store. They entered the electronics department around 11:40 p.m. and appeared to be looking at the storage cages in that department where merchandise is secured.
At 11:45 p.m., according to the affidavit, one of the suspects went and got a different cart and they moved some items into the larger cart. Two of the suspects stayed in electronics while a third split away. At 12:14 a.m. on Nov. 6, one of the suspects in electronics went around the counter into an area designated for employees only and began to pry open locked drawers using a tool.
Over the course of approximately an hour, the suspects, including Whyte and Robinson, allegedly stole merchandise valued at $11,221, which included Galaxy phones, Apple I-phones and other Apple products.
On March 26, the State College Police Department notified the township police of an investigation involving multiple agencies in which the suspects in the alleged theft committed at the DuBois Walmart were reportedly the same individuals suspected in similar thefts in other jurisdictions.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 19 at Ford’s office.