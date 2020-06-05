With all the current media attention on dividing the country, it is time to take a look at our “new” national motto, In God We Trust.
This motto dates from 1956 and replaced the Founders' (Adams, Franklin, and Jefferson) motto of E Pluribus Unum, “Of Many One.” Given that many Americans have no belief in supernatural religions and myths, this new motto is divisive, insulting, and just plain discriminatory.
Our politicians should return to our original national motto as one means of bringing all the people back together.
I would encourage all concerned citizens to contact their representatives and demand this needed change.
Timothy Keister
Brockway