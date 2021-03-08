Let’s not get excited over the title of this week’s column. We aren’t there yet and may not be for a while.
Normality is coming back in the form of bickering over Mr. Potato Head’s gender and Dr. Seuss books. I thought we’d gotten over this kind of sniping once we settled that the Teletubbies’ Tinky Winky was, in fact, not gay back in 1999.
People didn’t pay attention in kindergarten. It’s not nice to fight over books and toys, children.
Last year at this time, there was a lot of “We’re in this together.” Many of us were sharing tips and hints on finding flour and yeast because the grocery stores were short of bread. Patterns for homemade face masks were popular.
I remember standing on my porch listening to the silence after the country went into lock-down more or less, hearing the breathless anxious way in which people spoke for a couple of months.
And then people got tired of being self-sacrificing and heroic after eight weeks and started arguing about their individual rights. We had civil unrest in our cities, followed by a wowser of an election season.
“It’s not fair,” wailed the gentleman photographed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 Capitol takeover. He was complaining because he was still in federal custody, believing that everyone else received a get-out-jail card in the mail.
I don’t know. Maybe we got used to a heightened sense of real drama and are now replacing it with the fake stuff that was in vogue back in the Before Times of 2019.
I don’t know about you, but I’m done with all that. News addict that I am, I’ve taken a few steps back and only read the essentials first thing in the morning. The personal sniping at various public figures could be demoralizing if you read or watched every single news item.
Fortunately, we don’t seem to see as many death threats against Dr. Anthony Fauci or Michael Osterholm these days. I wonder about people who want to kill scientists who are telling them the truth.
It’s often a drag, you know, doing the right thing simply because it’s the right thing. I mean, shouldn’t useful do-gooders be surrounded by golden light and celestial music or something?
Well, that kind of thing seldom happens these days. Most of us have survived the worst pandemic in more than 100 years by sitting at home. You’d think that a global disaster would have a few dragons and meteor swarms lighting up the sky every night, too.
I think that the average Joe is burned-out and bored after a year of this. Fighting about kindergarten issues seems to be fun and familiar by comparison.
Of course, there is a longing to return to the good old days. But if you are interested in history, you will find that the good old days maybe weren’t all that great.
I keep thinking of that as I write about our present-day happenings in my personal journal. Whoever finds it and reads it in 100 years is going to think that we were incredibly quaint back in the early 21st century.
“Hey, get a load of this. Back in the olden times, people left their houses for eight or more hours every day to go to work somewhere else,” says my theoretical great-great-grandson Billy in 2121.
My future great-great-granddaughter Margaret might answer, “They were fighting over some children’s books, too. Some guy’s estate decided to stop publishing six books because they contained outdated attitudes, and everybody else went crazy over alleged censorship.”
“Huh. I’ve read about things like that in the 1300s, the 1600s and the early 1900s,” Billy will say. “I’m glad we’re so much more advanced today.”
But will that really be so in 2121? People tend to like what they’re used to.
Then again, we drive cars instead of riding horses. Our homes are lit by electricity, not candles or rushlights, and the vast majority of our children survive past the age of five. I’d call that real progress.
Once you get used to the newfangled things, you wonder how you lived without them. A case in point: I don’t know how I functioned before I got my first smart phone three years ago. In 100 years, it will be a dusty relic of a bygone time.
Dr. Seuss books, all of them, will be cherished antiques and our several times-great-grandchildren will offer ridiculous amounts of money for a set of genuine Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys, complete with mustaches, pipes and huge lips.
It’s time to turn the page. See you next week.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]