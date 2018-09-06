REYNOLDSVILLE — The investigation of an automobile accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Reynoldsville Borough Tuesday is ongoing, according to Reynoldsville Police Chief Troy Bell.
Bell said the accident occurred in the 800 block of East Main Street shortly before 1 a.m., when a gray Toyota pickup traveling westbound on Route 322 crossed the center line and the eastbound lane before striking a tree on the side of the road.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office, Bell said. An autopsy was ordered and the investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.
Reynoldsville Police Sgt. Tammy Murray also is involved in the investigation.
