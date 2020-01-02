REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water Authority has moved its monthly meeting from Wednesday, Jan. 8 to Friday, Jan. 17. Meetings are held at 4:30 p.m. at 400 N. 5th St. in Reynoldsville.
Reynoldsville Water Authority changes January meeting date
Brianne Fleming
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Two DuBois men face charges after assaulting one's former girlfriend
-
St. Marys woman charged with identity theft, forgery
-
Punxsutawney family brings gifts to nursing homes on Christmas
-
Jefferson County Salary Board raises some wages
-
Clearfield County Sentencing Court
-
Brockport man charged with allegedly trying to set grandparent's house on fire
-
Johnsonburg Community Trust plans to restore 'The Brick Block'
-
DuBois woman shares cancer survival story
-
Glass ready to work for Clearfield County
-
PennDOT hires new District 10 Executive
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.