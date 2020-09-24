DuBois 34, Punxsutawney 14; Brockway 23, Keystone 15; Brookville 42, Karns City 30; Ridgway 35, Bradford 0; St. Marys 49, Kane 20; Central Clarion 38, Moniteau 13; Union/ACV 33, Curwensville 7; Smethport 27, Elk County Catholic 14

