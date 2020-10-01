Central Clarion 40, DuBois 14; Brockway 24, Cowanesque Valley 13; Brookville 47, Moniteau 12; Ridgway 21, St. Marys 14; Clearfield 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 21; Coudersport 39, Elk County Catholic 13; Keystone 28, Curwensville 7

