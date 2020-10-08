DuBois 27, Moniteau 15; Brockway 21, Curwensville 19; Brookville 42, Punxsutawney 7; Ridgway 34, Bradford 0; St. Marys 28, Kane 14; Clearfield 42, Central 35; Central Clarion 22, Karns City 18; Redbank Valley 26, Keystone 13

