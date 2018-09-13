DuBois 34, Franklin 13; Brockway 40, Kane 12; Clarion 38, Brookville 14; Clearfield 34, Huntingdon 22; Smethport 30, Curwensville 14; Ridgway 22, Bradford 21; Elk Co. Catholic 33, Port Allegany 13; Punxsutawney 26, St. Marys 12; Coudersport 34, Clarion-Limestone 26; Redbank Valley 47, Smethport 0

