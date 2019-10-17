Hollidaysburg 37, DuBois 14; Clarion 33, Brockway 13; Ridgway 20, Brookville 14; Keystone 27, Elk County Catholic 22; St. Marys 35, Kane 21; Redbank Valley 21, Union/ACV 15
agate
Rhoades Week 8 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
