Meadville 30, DuBois 26; Bald Eagle Area 28, Clearfield 24; Brockway 42, Punxsutawney 14; Brookville 27, Kane 21; Ridgway 21, Karns City 20; Curwensville 14, Otto-Eldred 13; Clarion 44, Bradford 7; St. Marys 28, Moniteau 20; Elk Co. Catholic 35, Sheffield 13; Redbank Valley 20, Coudersport 16

