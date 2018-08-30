General McLane 21, DuBois 20; Brookville 52, Brockway 42; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 13; Ridgway 20, Kane 6; Coudersport 20, Elk County Catholic 15; Clarion 34, Moniteau 12; Redbank Valley 26, Otto-Eldred 20; Bradford 35, St. Marys 7; Clarion-Limestone 31, Smethport 19; Curwensville 47, Cameron County 6

