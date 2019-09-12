DuBois 20, Franklin 16; Clearfield 43, Huntingdon 14; Kane 27, Brockway 17; Clarion 39, Brookville 21; Ridgway 41, Bradford 6; Smethport 22, Curwensville 12; Elk Co. Catholic 21, Port Allegany 13; St. Marys 22, Punxsutawney 7; Redbank Valley 42, Sheffield 6
Rhoades Week 3 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
