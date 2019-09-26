Erie High 36, DuBois 26; Clearfield 28, Bellefonte 20; Brockway 39, Bradford 7; Brookville 27, Moniteau 13; Ridgway 26, Punxsutawney 7; Coudersport 25, Curwensville 7; Elk Co. Catholic 28, Cameron County 6; Clarion 34, Kane 14; Karns City 27, St. Marys 19; Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 7
agate
Rhoades Week 5 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Resident questions DuBois Area School Board about former superintendent
-
Two DuBois women accused of giving false reports to law enforcement
-
Brockway woman faces drug charges following traffic stop
-
Brookville police keeping fit with police chief's challenge
-
DuBois hosts DuBois Grapes and Hops Tour in 'downtown and around'
-
DuBois OKs liquor license transfer for Giant Eagle
-
DASD: Parents voice concerns about staffing changes at Oklahoma Elementary
-
DuBois Magistrate
-
Golden Ticket Cinemas to bring luxury movie experience to DuBois
-
Downtown DuBois business owners talk cost, style for modern-day bridal parties
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
-
Sep 28Conrad Weiser HomesteadFree