Erie High 36, DuBois 26; Clearfield 28, Bellefonte 20; Brockway 39, Bradford 7; Brookville 27, Moniteau 13; Ridgway 26, Punxsutawney 7; Coudersport 25, Curwensville 7; Elk Co. Catholic 28, Cameron County 6; Clarion 34, Kane 14; Karns City 27, St. Marys 19; Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 7

