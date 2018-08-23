Clearfield 34, DuBois 20; Karns City 22, Brockway 15; Brookville 38, Bradford 30; Curwensville 28, Elk County Catholic 13; Ridgway 26, St. Marys 8; Clarion 30, Punxsutawney 14; Redbank Valley 35, Keystone 14; Clarion-Limestone 38, Union/ACV 21

