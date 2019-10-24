Brookville 27, DuBois 20; Clearfield 42, Bishop Carroll 14; Brockway 35, Curwensville 13; Ridgway 37, Union/ACV 6; Elk Co. Catholic 22, Smethport 20; Clarion 42, James Buchanan 6; St. Marys 38, Franklin 28; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 7

Recommended for you

Tags