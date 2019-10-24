Brookville 27, DuBois 20; Clearfield 42, Bishop Carroll 14; Brockway 35, Curwensville 13; Ridgway 37, Union/ACV 6; Elk Co. Catholic 22, Smethport 20; Clarion 42, James Buchanan 6; St. Marys 38, Franklin 28; Redbank Valley 28, Punxsutawney 7
agate
Rhoades Week 9 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Former Penn Highlands Elk nurse accused of treating patients while on drugs
-
DuBois Area School Board welcomes new assistant superintendent
-
Big Run Memorial Fund being investigated for possible financial theft
-
Email concerns addressed by DASD director
-
Local attorney, business owner running for St. Marys City Council seat
-
DuBois Magistrate
-
Police say bundles of heroin discovered in man's sock during traffic stop
-
Woman faces drug charges after allegedly passing out at Dollar General in Ridgway
-
Hobby Lobby to begin construction soon on new store in Sandy Plaza
-
St. Marys Magistrate Roundup
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.