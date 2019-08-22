Clearfield 30, DuBois 21; Karns City 28, Brockway 24; Brookville 35, Bradford 20; Ridgway 21, St. Marys 7; Elk County Catholic 27, Curwensville 21; Clarion 55, Punxsutawney 6; Redbank Valley 37, Keystone 13

Recommended for you

Tags