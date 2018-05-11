Rhonda Marie (Rader) Turner, 65, of Clarksville, Md., formerly of Sligo, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Howard County Hospital after a brief illness.
Born August 11, 1952, she was the daughter of William C. Rader Sr. and Jean (McCleary) Coachman.
Mrs. Turner grew up in the Sligo area.
She graduated from Union High School and Slippery Rock University with a liberal arts degree.
After graduation, Mrs. Turner worked for several auto dealerships before finally working for Verizon, where she moved into management before her retirement.
She was married to Samuel Turner, the love of her life. They were married for 34 years. He survives.
Her greatest joy after retirement was the farmette she and Sam owned.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two step-children, Rob and Becky; three grandchildren, Rachel, Joe and Alisa, all of Maryland; a brother, Bill Rader of Oil City; a sister, Linda Ruffner (Bill) of DuBois; a nephew, Dave Hulihan (Dayna) and a great-nephew, William, all of Espyville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Susan Hulihan; and a nephew, Billy.
Funeral arrangements, service and interment were private, per Mrs. Turner's wishes.
