Rhonda S. Yount, 59, of New Bethlehem, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Saturday evening, June 13, 2020.
Born July 3, 1960 in Brookville, she was the daughter of Herbert L. and Sylvia J. (Nelson) Shoemaker.
She married Edward A. Yount on August 5, 1978. He survives.
Mrs. Yount was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.
She worked at various jobs, as a teacher’s aide for Head Start in New Bethlehem, and for Ehrlich Pest Control, but her favorite job was being a grandma.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Edward A. Yount of New Bethlehem; two daughters, Mindy Procious and her husband, Jason, of Hawthorn and Jennifer Pfaff and her husband, Jason, of Shippenville; four granddaughters, Jenna Procious, Bethany Procious, Emily Pfaff and Natalie Pfaff; her mother, Sylvia J. Shoemaker of New Bethlehem; a sister, Ruthie Powell and her husband, Mark, of New Bethlehem; and two brothers, Randon Shoemaker and his wife, Bambi, of Deanville and Rod Shoemaker and his wife, Marci, of Distant.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert L. Shoemaker.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Dottie Kunselman officiating.
Interment was in the Hawthorn Cemetery in Hawthorn, Clarion County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
