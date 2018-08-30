General McLane 30, DuBois 14; Brockway 59, Brookville 56; Penns Valley 27, Clearfield 21; Ridgway 33, Kane 21; Elk County Catholic 27, Coudersport 13; Clarion 31, Moniteau 25; Redbank Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 14; Bradford 34, St Marys 13; Clarion-Limestone 27, Smethport 6; Cameron County 23, Curwensville 20
Rice's Week 1 picks
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on Chris Wechtenhiser daily!
Whenever Chris Wechtenhiser posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Who are you most excited to see on the main stage at the Clearfield County Fair (July 29-Aug.4)?
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 92%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:40:30 AM
- Sunset: 07:49:29 PM
- Dew Point: 63°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Family of four loses home in fire, but escape without injuries
- CRAZY DOUGH: Edible cookie dough shop comes to downtown DuBois
- DASD resident claims 'wrongful actions' affect student's GPA
- BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD: Reynoldsville woman 'adds to the town' through new restaurant
- BESIDE THE BLAZE: Reynoldsville photographer focuses on first responders
- TOP DOG TRAINING: St. Marys couple teaches canines to shine
- A SWEET SURPRISE: Business owner, family man recognized for 25 years of success
- DuBois School Board creates several positions
- St. Marys police issue felony arrest warrant, search for local man
- DuBois Area School District approves hirings
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.