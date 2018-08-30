General McLane 30, DuBois 14; Brockway 59, Brookville 56; Penns Valley 27, Clearfield 21; Ridgway 33, Kane 21; Elk County Catholic 27, Coudersport 13; Clarion 31, Moniteau 25; Redbank Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 14; Bradford 34, St Marys 13; Clarion-Limestone 27, Smethport 6; Cameron County 23, Curwensville 20

