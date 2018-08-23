Clearfield 21, DuBois 14; Karns City 31, Brockway 24; Brookville 42, Bradford 28; Curwensville 28, Elk County Catholic 13; Ridgway 21, St. Marys 14; Clarion 34, Punxsutawney 14; Redbank Valley 27, Keystone 20; Clarion-Limestone 30, Union/A-C Valley 14

