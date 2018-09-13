DuBois 27, Franklin 21; Brockway 30, Kane 23; Clarion 38, Brookville 28; Clearfield 33, Huntingdon 14; Curwensville 20, Smethport 14; Ridgway 30, Bradford 24; Elk County Catholic 20, Port Allegany 10; Punxsutawney 28, St. Marys 7; Clarion-Limestone 31, Coudersport 28; Redbank Valley 36, Sheffield 17

