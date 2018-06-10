Richard C. Knoff passed away suddenly on Friday, June 1, 2018, at his home. He was born July 30, 1949 in St. Marys, Pa., the son of the late Richard and Vera (Angelo) Knoff.
Richard is survived by his daughters Julie and Melody of St. Louis, Mo., and his brothers Raymond of Pocatello, Idaho and Curtis of Force, Pa.
Richard was a 1967 graduate of Bennetts Valley High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State in aerospace engineering and a master’s degree from Washington University in mechanical engineering.
Richard was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church in St. Louis, Mo. He enjoyed softball, volleyball and bowling. He was a tutor for St. Louis School District children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Force.
In lieu of flowers or memorial masses, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Joseph Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield has been entrusted with final arrangements.
