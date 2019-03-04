Richard Edward "Dick" Unger, 75, of Leopold, Australia, passed away February 25, 2019.
Born September 13, 1943, in Tidal, he was the son of Raymond Unger and Von (Atkin) Unger Meredith.
Mr. Unger, a resident of Tidal for many years, lived on the West Coast and Australia.
He retired from the Department of Interior, Bonneville Power Administration in the state of Washington.
Mr. Unger's passions were traveling, gardening and his dogs.
He will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Von Meredith of Widnoon; sisters, Mary Kay (Ron) LaDue of Brant Lake, N.Y. and Judy Ann (late Bill) Snyder of Chesterton, Ind.; a longtime friend, Ian Sheen of Leopold, Australia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and a brother, Robert.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Sam Bungo as celebrant.
Interment will be in Rimer Hill Cemetery, Templeton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.