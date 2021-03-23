Richard L. Shilling Sr., 74, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.
Born December 16, 1946 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Robert and Mary Elizabeth (Carroll) Shilling.
He married Carol A. (Ritts) on November 15, 1969. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2020.
Mr. Shilling proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He worked for New Bethlehem Borough as a foreman, police officer and street commissioner, until retirement.
Mr. Shilling was a member of the VFW and the Moose in New Bethlehem, Walter W. Craig No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion, the Seminole Rod and Gun Club and was a lifetime member of the New Bethlehem Fire Company.
He is survived by two sons, Richard Shilling Jr. of Seminole and Michael Shilling and his wife, Angie, of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Shawna, Hunter, Jacob, Marissa, Hannah and Christopher; three brothers, William Shilling and his wife, Rita, of Brookville, John Shilling and his wife, Mona, of North Dakota and Ed Shilling and his companion, Barb, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
A combined visitation will be held for Richard and his wife, Carol, on Wednesday, March 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The Walter W. Craig Post No.354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade at 4 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial for Richard and his wife, Carol, who passed away December 8, 2020 will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Sam Bungo serving as celebrant.
Interment will take place in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.