Towards the very end, many people joyously count down the amount of days before one can retire. Finishing the race can be extremely rewarding — as folks look forward to relaxation, vacations they might not have taken while working, and extra time with family and friends.
However, there are others who would like to continue working, whether it be a part-time job or in something completely different that a person’s former field of expertise.
For Lois Richards of Curwensville, she has continued working since retiring five years ago, albeit in the same field she was previously in.
Richards said she retired as director of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center in December 2013 after serving at the CCCTC for 25 years. Since then she has been an educational consultant — technically titled a Career and Technical Distinguished School Leader — for the Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Administrators, as they are a liaison to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Richards is one of about eight different people that are assigned to different schools in the state.
"We work with the administration, the teachers or whatever is needed," Richards said. "I have six schools."
Those schools range from Jeff Tech to McKeesport and places in between. The scope of what Richards assists with can literally be anything.
"Let's say I have some new directors," Richards said. "They usually have a lot of questions about how things are done in career and technical education, so I work with that. They might be going through one of the audits ... so I might work with them on that. They might have some new teachers that they want me to work with, as far as how to do lesson plans ... whatever the school needs, that's what I do."
The beauty of the job for Richards is she works whenever she is needed.
"It's not a Monday to Friday job," Richards said. "I enjoy working with the people, whether it's an administrator or teacher or whoever. I just enjoy working with them and having that feeling that I'm helping them do something that I know how to do, and they need to know how to do it. That's what I like the best (about the job)."
Sometimes, Richards will work a handful of days a week while other weeks she is completely off. She also had a job with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania for a year after retirement but said it was just too many hours.
Whenever she retired, Richards said she wasn't looking for a job. However, a CTDSL asked her if she would be interested, and in turn her name was then proposed to PACTA and she was selected.
While she's been working part-time since 2014, she's decided to give up the job at the end of June as she would like to spend more time with family.
"I've been doing it for five years and I enjoy it, but the travel is starting to wear on me," Richards said.
Even if Richards is "retired," she feels she as busy as she has ever been in balancing family time and participating on other local boards.
"There's not too many days where I don't have something on the calendar," Richards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.