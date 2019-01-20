Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. Morning high of 24F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.