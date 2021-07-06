Ricky Harold Custer, 57, of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 3, 1964 in Butler, he was the son of Harold and Catherine (Fair) Custer.
He graduated from Union High School in 1982, and then attended Foley Belsaw Institute for small engine repair and received his certification.
For many years, he drove truck for Dittman Trucking, and later worked winter maintenance for PennDot.
He also worked in the maintenance department at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation until his illness.
Mr. Custer was a member of the New Hope Church of Clarion.
He was a member of the Rimersburg Hose Co. for 38 years and had served as secretary, president, lieutenant, captain and most recently was chairman of the board of directors.
Mr. Custer also served as Rimersburg Forest Fire Warden for 31 years and was a past driver for Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
He enjoyed model building, gardening, landscaping, attending concerts, hunting and fishing.
His most precious moments were time spent with his family and fur babies.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Marcy (Conner) Custer whom he married on February 1, 1983; sons, Joshua Custer and wife, Michelle, of Butler and Jason Custer of Rimersburg; daughter, Malinda Custer of Rimersburg; three grandchildren, Carson, Brayden and Kamren Custer; a sister, Marilyn Bowser and husband, Loren, of Parker; step mother-in-law, Norma Conner of New Bethlehem; brother-in-law, Rick Conner of Rimersburg; sister-in-law, Laurie Stitt and husband, Scott, of Sligo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Custer was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the New Athens Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Dale Gallo and the Rev. Colin Koch co-officiating.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Custer's honor to the Clarion Cancer Center, One Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA, 16214, or to Rimersburg Hose Co., P.O. Box 446, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
To send an online condolence to the family or to view a video tribute, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.