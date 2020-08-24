TEMPLETON – The Pine Township/Templeton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Ride on the Ridge ATV run will be held this Saturday, Aug. 29, along Ridge Road in Templeton.
The event, open to all ATVs, dirt bikes and UTVs, will be held rain or shine. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the riders will get underway at 9 a.m. Riders must start the trail by 1 p.m. and be off the trail by 5 p.m.
New this year: first bike riders may start the trail at 8:45 a.m.
Preregistration will also be held Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
The registration fee is $25, plus $5 per passenger. Passengers are not eligible for cash prizes. All drivers and passengers must complete a registration form. Minors must have a parent or guardian signature.
Event organizers state that a COVID-19 plan will be in effect, and there will be some changes to the event this year.
Camping is available nearby at the Bear Ridge and Nautical Mile campgrounds.
For more information, call (724) 545-6346 or (724) 954-6791.