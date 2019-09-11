BRADFORD — The Ridgway boys golf team went on the road and were defeated by Bradford by five strokes at Pine Acres Golf Course Wednesday.
The Elkers were led by Zack Zameroski, who posted the low round of the day with a 39.
Eric Christoff followed with a 41, while Collin Porter (45), Derek Peterson (47) and Sean Fitch (49) rounded out the scoring for Ridgway.
Logan Jordan (57), Kole Asti (58) and Cole Norlin (63) also competed at the match for the Elkers.
Ridgway is back in action today for a trig-match with Brockway at Punxsutawney at 3:30 p.m.
In other boys golf action Wednesday:
Punxsy 158,
Brookville 205
BROOKVILLE — Barely beating the storm system that came through the area, the Brookville Raiders golf team completed its final home match against Punxsutawney Wednesday afternoon.
The visiting Chucks shot a four-man 158 to beat the Raiders’ 205 score. The Raiders fell to 2-7.
The Chucks’ Ryan Roberts shot a medalist round of a 38, one better than teammate Zack VanLeer. Sean Deeley (40) and Jackson Fezell (41) rounded out the team scoring.
For the Raiders, David Cable shot a 44 to lead the way. Hayden Osborne carded a 53 while three players shot 54s — Bryce Rafferty, Ian Pete and Isaac Wolfe. Logan Girt also played, shooting a 64.
The Raiders visit Brockway next Tuesday.