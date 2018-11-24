PIAA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
WILMINGTON 56,
RIDGWAY 14
Score by Quarters
Wilmington;21;21;7;7;—;56
Ridgway;0;0;6;8;—;14
First Quarter
W—Cameron Marett 18 run (Ethan Winters kick), 9:51
W—Ethan Susen 8 run (Ethan Winters kick), 4:42
W—Cameron Marett 39 run (Ethan Winters kick), 0:06
Second Quarter
W—Rober Pontius 4 run (Ethan Winters kick), 6:47
W—Robert Pontius 25 run (Ethan Winters kick), 2:22
W—Robert Pontius 3 run (Ethan Winters kick), 0:58
Third Quarter
R—Gabe Watts 2 run (kick blocked), 9:12
W—Garret Guth 23 run (Ricky Telesz kick), 4:31
Fourth Quarter
W—Darren Miller 12 run (Ricky Telesz kick), 4:25
R—Gabe Watts 39 run (Jake Wickett pass from Paul Gresco), 2:13
___
;W;R
First Downs;16;9
Rushes-Yards;49-453;19-86
Comp-Att-Int.;2-4-0;13-20-1
Passing Yards;14;65
Total Plays-Yards;53-467;39-151
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Punts-Avg.;0-0;7-34.4
Penalties-Yards;8-61;8-52
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Wilmington—Noah Hunt 4-36, Cameron Marett 6-92, Ethan Susen 8-99, Robert Pontius 6-59, Luke Edwards 5-29, Garret Guth 6-37, Darren Miller 8-58, Caelen Bender 3-10, Henry Behm 1-37, Isaac Duffy 1-(-6), Cole McAllister 1(-1).
Ridgway—Cole Secco 3-5, Gabe Watts 9-72, Matt Dush 3-15, Paul Gresco 2(-11), Jake Wickett 6-8, Robert Briggs 1-(-1), Team 1-(-2).
PASSING
Wilmington—Robert Pontius 1 of 3, 6 yards, 0 TD, 0 Int.; Caelen Bender 1 of 1, 8 yards, 0 TD, 0 Int.
Ridgway—Paul Gresco 13 of 20, 65 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Wilmington—Cameron Marett 1-6, Mason Reed 1-8.
Ridgway—Austin Green 2-(-2), Daunte Allegretto 2-(-2), Gabe Watts 4-3, Matt Dush 3-41, Jake Wickett 2-15.
INTERCEPTIONS
Wilmington—Cameron Marett
Ridgway—None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.