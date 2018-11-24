PIAA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

WILMINGTON 56,

RIDGWAY 14

Score by Quarters

Wilmington;21;21;7;7;—;56

Ridgway;0;0;6;8;—;14

First Quarter

W—Cameron Marett 18 run (Ethan Winters kick), 9:51

W—Ethan Susen 8 run (Ethan Winters kick), 4:42

W—Cameron Marett 39 run (Ethan Winters kick), 0:06

Second Quarter

W—Rober Pontius 4 run (Ethan Winters kick), 6:47

W—Robert Pontius 25 run (Ethan Winters kick), 2:22

W—Robert Pontius 3 run (Ethan Winters kick), 0:58

Third Quarter

R—Gabe Watts 2 run (kick blocked), 9:12

W—Garret Guth 23 run (Ricky Telesz kick), 4:31

Fourth Quarter

W—Darren Miller 12 run (Ricky Telesz kick), 4:25

R—Gabe Watts 39 run (Jake Wickett pass from Paul Gresco), 2:13

___

;W;R

First Downs;16;9

Rushes-Yards;49-453;19-86

Comp-Att-Int.;2-4-0;13-20-1

Passing Yards;14;65

Total Plays-Yards;53-467;39-151

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Punts-Avg.;0-0;7-34.4

Penalties-Yards;8-61;8-52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Wilmington—Noah Hunt 4-36, Cameron Marett 6-92, Ethan Susen 8-99, Robert Pontius 6-59, Luke Edwards 5-29, Garret Guth 6-37, Darren Miller 8-58, Caelen Bender 3-10, Henry Behm 1-37, Isaac Duffy 1-(-6), Cole McAllister 1(-1).

Ridgway—Cole Secco 3-5, Gabe Watts 9-72, Matt Dush 3-15, Paul Gresco 2(-11), Jake Wickett 6-8, Robert Briggs 1-(-1), Team 1-(-2).

PASSING

Wilmington—Robert Pontius 1 of 3, 6 yards, 0 TD, 0 Int.; Caelen Bender 1 of 1, 8 yards, 0 TD, 0 Int.

Ridgway—Paul Gresco 13 of 20, 65 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.

RECEIVING

Wilmington—Cameron Marett 1-6, Mason Reed 1-8.

Ridgway—Austin Green 2-(-2), Daunte Allegretto 2-(-2), Gabe Watts 4-3, Matt Dush 3-41, Jake Wickett 2-15.

INTERCEPTIONS

Wilmington—Cameron Marett

Ridgway—None

