RIDGWAY — Volunteers from the Ridgway Lions Club announced Monday their intent to assist a group endeavoring to build a new skatepark in the borough.
Ridgway Lions Secretary Tracey Amacher said her organization planned on making a donation to the Ridgway Recreation Association that could be eligible for matching grants through state and national Lions’ funds.
“Right now, everything is in the planning stage for us,” Amacher said.
Gary Gerber, of the RRA, said it will take about $40-45,000 to open the new park, which will sit in the downtown area beside the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool. The old skate park in Ridgway closed in 2015.
At a public meeting held Monday, Gerber said that forms the RRA submitted for the IRS necessary 501(c)(3), tax-exempt designation are still under consideration. Gerber has said that several large donations have been promised to the RRA contingent on the donations being tax-deductible.
Gerber did not say how much money has been raised for the effort so far, but indicated that the RRA had nearly enough to pay for its biggest expense: laying blacktop. The group already has two pieces of skate ramp of a three piece set, and beginner skating equipment donated by a park in West Virginia.
Gerber said that his son Zack, a professional BMX rider, and other members of his team will try and attend the park’s opening if they can fit it into their schedule.
