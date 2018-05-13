RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man’s pants, or lack thereof, led to his arrest for arson Saturday.
Around 1:15 a.m., the State Police Fire Marshal and Horton Township Fire Department investigated a fire that destroyed an 8- by 10-foot wood frame storage shed at 194 Volunteer Fire Company Road, Horton Township.
According to the report, Brian D. Reed, 27, of Ridgway, was seen in the area of the fire without shoes and pants.
The fire marshal discovered remains of blue jeans in the fire debris. A partially burned wallet containing Reed’s driver’s license was found inside them.
Reed was taken into custody and transported to the state police barracks in Ridgway, where he confessed to setting the fire with the intent to destroy the shed.
He was arraigned before District Judge James L. Martin for arson and related offenses, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and criminal trespass. He was lodged in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
Damage is estimated at $2,000. The victim is listed as Alicia L. Fourness, 31, of Weedville.
No one was injured.
