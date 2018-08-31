RIDGWAY — Ridgway used a methodical offense and a shut-down defense to secure a 34-6 win over Kane at Memorial Park Field Friday.
Kane won the opening toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, as the Ridgway defense looked to build off their shutout over St. Marys in Week 0.
They did just that, holding the Wolves short on third down to force a quick three-and-out.
After a punt, the Elkers’ offense took over at their own 14-yard line for their opening drive of the game.
A few plays into the drive, Ridgway faced a 3rd-and-11 on their own 27.
After Kane jumped offside, the Elkers faced a 3rd-and-6, but quarterback Paul Gresco connected with Isaac Schloder for a 10-yard pass and catch to keep the drive rolling.
Schloder made an impressive leaping catch on the play, holding on to the ball despite taking a big hit from a Kane defender.
Later in the drive, Jake Wickett broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run, breaking tackles down the near sideline for the first score of the game.
Wickett finished the game with 76 yards rushing on seven carries and the one touchdown run.
The touchdown capped off a 11-play, 86-yard drive, as Daunte Allegretto knocked through the extra point to give Ridgway a 7-0 lead with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter.
After the Ridgway defense forced what appeared to be another three-and-out on Kane’s next offensive drive, a roughing the passer penalty gave the Wolves a first down.
The Elkers defense held their ground there, as Kane was unable to pick up another first down and was forced to punt.
The first down on the penalty proved to be the only first down the Ridgway defense allowed in the entire first half.
Ridgway started their second offensive possession even deeper in their own territory, this time taking over on their own 9-yard line.
A 39-yard run by Gabe Watts put the Elkers on Kane’s side of the 50, as Gresco later connected with Allegretto for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
After a failed extra point attempt, Ridgway led 13-0 with 24 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
The Elkers’ defense continued their strong play into the second quarter, as Colbey Welsh picked off a Zuke Smith pass early in the second quarter.
After Kane came away with their first defensive stop of the game, their offense got back to work on their own 4-yard line after a 40-yard punt by Watts.
After two short runs, the Wolves faced a 3rd-and-5 on their own 9-yard line.
Smith dropped back to pass on the play, looking for an open receiver passed the sticks, but his throw was intercepted by Austin Green at the 15-yard line.
Green returned the interception for a touchdown, as Wickett ran in a 2-point conversion to give the Elkers a 21-0 lead with 7:17 left to play in the first half.
On the ensuing kickoff, Kane was unable to control the short kick, as Schloder came away with the recovery, as the Ridgway offense got back to work.
Seven plays later, Matt Dush broke free down the far sideline and dove to the pylon for a 13-yard touchdown run to put the Elkers ahead 28-0 with just over four minutes remaining in the half.
Ridgway took a 28-0 lead into the half and came out firing in the second half.
After a touchback on the kickoff to open the second half, the Elkers got to work on their own 20-yard line.
After a short run on the first play of the drive, Ridgway turned to their passing game on the second play.
Gresco dropped back and fired a deep ball down the far sideline, hitting Allegretto in stride, as the senior tore down the sideline for a 77-yard touchdown.
The junior Gresco finished the game 7 of 9 through the air for 149 yards and two scores, both touchdown passes going to Allegretto.
The two scores were Allegretto’s two catches of the game, which combined for 104 yards.
After a missed extra point, Ridgway held a commanding 34-0 lead just 43 seconds into the second half.
Kane got on the board later in the quarter, as Smith scored on a hard-fought 1-yard touchdown run up the middle.
Ridgway blocked the Wolves’ extra point, as the score remained 34-6 with 2:48 left in the third quarter.
Both teams were held scores throughout the remainder of the game, as Ridgway came away with a 34-6 victory in their home-opener to move to 2-0 on the season, while Kane fell to 0-2.
Ridgway finished with 417 total yards offensively, with 267 coming on the ground and 150 coming in the passing game.
Watts finished the game with 73 yards on eight carries to go along with Wickett’s 73 yards.
Defensively, the Elkers held Kane to just 183 yards of offense, 126 of which came on the ground.
Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl spoke after the game about what the big win over a tough opponent meant to his team.
“It’s a great feeling and I’m just happy for our kids,” Heindl said. “We’re gonna enjoy this one.”
When talking about his offense’s success so far this season, Heindl noted the performance of several different players, including the “two-headed monster” at quarterback in Gresco and Watts.
The head coach also said a big part of his team’s success on the offensive side of the ball has been the work of their offensive line.
“They work their tails off all week,” Heindl said. “It’s a group effort and we’re gonna build off this one and get ready for Moniteau next week.”
Heindl noted the play of Hunter Kos, Greg Simon, Parker Rohr, Zach Donati, Riley Renaud and Schloder on the offensive line paved the way to victory for his team.
“They do not get enough credit, but tonight they opened up a lot of holes for our kids,” Heindl said.
The head coach said it is nice to be 2-0 on the year, but they are moving forward and heading into next week 0-0, just like every other week on the season.
Ridgway travels to Johnsonburg for a contest against Moniteau (1-1) in Week 2.
