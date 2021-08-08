OFFENSIVE SIDE
While a new quarterback will be under center in 2021 for the Elkers, many of the the skill positions return from last year’s 3-3 team. Quarterback Ben Briggs — who threw for 677 yards — has graduated, leaving now-senior Jonathon Hinton as the only other Elker from 2020 that played at the QB spot. Returning at running back would be the top two rushers from last season in Camron Marciniak and Eric Salberg, both of which are now seniors. Senior wideout Will Howard returns as he led the team in 2020 with 326 yards on 13 receptions — a mark of 25.1 yards per catch.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
With linebackers Ricky Delhunty and Cole Casilio lost to graduation, the Elkers will look to fill the spots of the top two tacklers from last season. Corners Marciniak and Dom Allegretto ranked third and fourth in tackles, respectively, last year and will look to improve on those numbers in 2021. Marciniak and Allegretto each had an interception last season, as did Tyler Merrit.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
While a .500 record of 3-3 can be an accomplishment for many teams, it was actually the Elkers’ worst record since the 2015 season that saw them go 4-6. Head coach Mark Heindl is in his 14th year at the helm as they look for a more normal season in 2021 than playing through the week-to-week uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.