St. MARYS — Ridgway’s Zack Zameroski captured medalist honors in the A Division, while DuBois’ Kaleb Hand took first place in the B Division at the Bavarian Hills Tournament Monday in St. Marys.
Eleven teams competed in the event where the two best scores of each team’s four scores on a hole were counted towards their total.
Bradford posted a team-total of 146 to take first place in the team completion, six shots ahead of Ridgway and Punxsutawney, which tied for second at 152.
Zameroski led Ridgway with a 5-over par 76, the lowest score of the day among the 47 golfers playing the course, to secure a three-stroke win in the A Division over Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius.
Zameroski shot a 36 on the opening nine holes, just one stroke over par and closed with a back-nine 40 to secure the win.
Greg Simon posted a 90 for Ridgway, while Eric Christoff (101) and Luke Tomaski (106) also competed for the Elkers.
Clarion-Limestone and Elk County Catholic finished just two strokes behind the Chucks and Elkers, tying for fourth place with scores of 154.
Hayden Siegel led the Lions with a 9-over par 80, shooting 40 on both the front and back nine to take third place in the A division individual competition.
Hayden Callen shot an 85 for C-L, while Kaden Park finished with a 90 and Ian Callen posted a 91 for the Lions.
The Crusaders were led by an 87 from Will Uberti and a 88 from Nate Roberts. Mark Kraus (90) and Brady Schneider (91) also competed for ECC.
DuBois took sixth place, just one stroke behind the tie for fourth between C-L and ECC, posting a team total of 155.
Hand led DuBois with a 11-over par 82 to claim medalist honors in the B Division.
Hand shot a 4-over par 39 on the front nine to lead to a 3-shot win over the rest of the field in the B division.
Nic Cebulskie (90), Alex Beers (93) and Dayne Bauman (103) also competed for the Beavers.
St. Marys finished seventh after finishing with a team-total of 161.
Matt Bellina led the Dutch with a 85 to tie for second among individuals in the B division. St. Marys also had contributions from Lucas Benjaimin (94), Lucas Erich (95) and Paul Armanini (96).
DuBois Central Catholic finished six shots behind St. Marys in eighth place with a total of 167 strokes.
Max Forcey led the Cardinals with an 86, while Kadin Danch (89), Tyler McIntosh (95) and Jake Snyder (112) also scored for DCC.
Clarion finished just one shot behind DCC, posting a team-totals of 168 to finish ninth.
The Bobcats were led by Lake Staub, who shot a 90 on the day, while Jackson Fox shot a 91 for Clarion. Josh Craig (94) and Mitch Geiger (107) also competed for Clarion.
Curwensville took 10th place after posting a score of 185 on the day.
Nate Hryn posted the Golden Tide’s lone sub-100 score of the day, shooting a 91. Shane Miller (101), Mike Daniels (118) and Chris Daniels (123) rounded out the scoring for the Golden Tide.
