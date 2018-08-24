St. MARYS — Ridgway opened the season with a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, powering their way to a 42-0 victory over St. Marys on the road Friday night.
While the Elkers controlled most of the game, it was the Dutch that were just inches from taking the lead early in the game.
St. Marys won the opening toss and differed to the second half, as Ridgway looked to start the game with a strong drive, but the St. Marys defense quickly forced a three-and-out, as the Elkers sent out their punt team.
The Dutch were able to break through and block the punt, as linemen Alex Agosti scooped up the ball and headed for the end zone.
Ridgway’s Evan Furlong was able to chase down Agosti, pulling him down just short of the goal line at the one-yard line.
On the next play, St. Marys handed off to Cain Pfoutz, who looked to power into the end zone up the middle.
In the scrum, Pfoutz was stopped short of the goal line, as Ridgway’s Damon Kelley ripped the ball away to swing possession back to the Elkers.
Under the shadows of their own goal post, a 17-yard run on a sweep play by Jake Wickett gave Ridgway some breathing room.
On the next play, Cole Secco broke around the left side and tore down the sideline for an 81-yard touchdown run, as the Elkers went ahead 7-0 after Daunte Allegretto converted the extra point.
After the Ridgway defense stifled the St. Marys offense on the next possession, the Elkers’ offense got back to work, as Wickett powered them down the field.
The junior had a catch for 25 yards from quarterback Paul Gresco and ran the ball four times for 22 yards, capping the drive off with a 4-yard, walk in touchdown run to put Ridgway ahead 14-0 with 4:16 left in the opening quarter.
On their next possession, Ridgway needed just two plays to go 61 yards and reach the end zone for the third time in the game.
Gresco connected with Allegretto on a screen pass to get the drive started, as Allegretto broke free for a 59-yard gain to St. Marys’ two-yard line.
Wickett capped the drive off with a two-yard touchdown run, his second score of the night, as the Elkers pushed their lead to 21-0 one minute and 28 seconds after their previous touchdown.
Ridgway continued their dominance on the offensive side of the ball in the second quarter, scoring on their third-straight possession.
The Elkers went 70 yards on six plays, highlighted by a 25-yard run from Wickett and capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by Evan Furlong.
Ridgway wasn’t done there, as they found the end zone for a fourth drive in a row, as Wickett scored his third touchdown of the night to finish off a nine-play drive to put the Elkers ahead 35-0 with 26 seconds to play in the opening half.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ridgway concluded the scoring for the night with a five-yard touchdown run by Ben Briggs, which was set up by a 54-yard run by Gabe Watts.
The Elkers finished the game with 403 yards of total offense, 256 coming in the running game and 147 through the air.
Wickett finished with 70 yards rushing on nine carries, three of which put six points on the board.
Secco rushed just three times in the game, but totaled 95 yards, while Watts added 48 yards on five carries.
In the passing game, Gresco connected on five of six passes for 122 yards.
On the other side of the ball, Ridgway held St. Marys’ offense to 126 yards, 103 of which came on the ground.
The Dutch were led in their rushing attack by Cody Ritter, who had 63 hard-fought yards on eight carries in the game.
St. Marys was hurt by penalties throughout the night, even having a 26-yard touchdown run by Ritter called back in the fourth quarter for holding.
The Dutch committed 11 penalties on the night for a combined 66 yards, while Ridgway was flagged just four times for 16 yards.
Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl said he preaches to his athletes to play as many sports as they can throughout the year, as they learn from each sport and that carries onto the football field.
“Big win tonight, especially over in St. Marys, a very tough place to play,” Heindl said. “We’re 1-0 and we gotta get ready for Kane.”
The Elkers head coach added that all 48 players on his roster got into the game, as their hard work in practice paid off.
“They battle every day in practice and if you compete good things are going to happen to you and tonight we were very fortunate that everything went well for us,” Heindl said.
St. Marys head coach Anthony Defilippi said after the game that Ridgway is a tough opponent and the game serves as a learning experience for his team.
“We played a lot of young kids again, we will work through it, go back to work on Monday and see what we can improve,” Defilippi said.
The Dutch head coach added that things won’t get any easier, as they travel to Bradford for their next contest.
Ridgway will host Kane next week, while St. Marys travels to Bradford for their second game.
