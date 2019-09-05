RIDGWAY — The Allegheny Mountain Girls Golf League held a match for the third straight day Thursday, this time playing at Laurel Mill Golf Course.
And, host Ridgway — which had just three girls compete — was swept by the other five schools, who all had full squads for the event.
Punxsy oncde again posted the top team score at 199, followed by DuBois (210), Curwensville (227), Brookville (247) and Brockway (255).
And as she has most of the season, Punxsy’s Brianna Hoover earned medalist honors by carding a 43. Four other competitors joined her in the 40s on the day, as DuBois’ Alexas Pfeufer and Curwensville’s Jensen Duke tied for the second best score at 47.
The Ridgway duo of Laney Gilmore and Kaitlyn Amacher each shot 49 on their home course. Teammate Alexa Steis had a 69.
Hoover was backed by teammates Kiersten Riley (51), Maeve Hanley (52) and Lizzy Sikora (53), who were all bunched together.
Pfeufer led DuBois for the second straight day. Sarah Henninger shot a 51 for the lady Beavers, while Isabella Geist-Salone (53) and Sophia Seduski (59) rounded out the DuBois scoring. Usual No. 1 Maddy Gray didn’t compete Thursday.
As for Curwensville, it got a 54 from Lauren Tozer, while Taylor Simcox and Brianna Swindell each shot 63.
Audrey Barnett recorded a 57 to lead Brookville, with Rilee Kelly (61), Regan Ganoe (64) and Karlee Stiver (65) also scoring for the Lady Raiders.
Sylvia Pisarchick was the lone golfer in the 50s for Brockway, carding a 52.
Sarah Trunzo and Macie Smith shot 66 and 67, respectively, while Mariah Serafini added a 70.