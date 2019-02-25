ST. MARYS — Ridgway and Coudersport are set to battle for the District 9 Class AA title for the second season in a row Thursday at St. Marys High School.
Last season the Falcons, who are the top seed in this year’s tournament, came away with a commanding 66-46 victory to claim the district crown.
Both teams went on to win one game in the PIAA tournament, as the Elkers defeated North Penn-Mansfield 55-42, while Coudy eared a 71-60 victory over Wilmington.
This season it was Ridgway (23-3), who is the second seed in the tournament, coming out on top in the two sides regular season meeting in what is Couderpsort’s (23-1) only loss of the year.
In that meeting the Elkers came away with a come from behind 57-56 victory on their home floor Jan. 4.
Daunte Allegretto hit a pair of free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining in the game to secure the win for Ridgway.
Coudersport was unable to get off a shot in the closing seconds after Allegretto gave the Elkers the lead at the foul line.
The Falcons led 29-19 at the half, before the Elkers battled back to trim the deficit to four (39-35) heading into the final quarter of play.
Jake Reynolds helped power the second-half comeback for Ridgway by scoring all of his 17 points in the second half.
Coudy’s Owen Chambers scored a game-high 25 points, but made just two baskets after the first quarter in which he scored 13 points, as the senior went 10 of 12 from the foul line in the loss.
Chambers, who is averaging around 31 points per game this season, is 67 points away from setting the District 9 all-time scoring record of 2,255
Chambers has scored 2,188 career points and has Thursday’s title game as well as at least one game in the PIAA playoffs to break the record set by Johnsonburg’s Calvin Grumley in 2007.
Since its loss to Ridgway, Coudersport has won 16 straight games, including a 79-44 victory over Brockway in the Class AA quarterfinals and a 83-67 win over Karns City in the semifinals Friday night.
The Elkers come into the game on a 12-game wining streak, as they defeated Clarion 48-32 in the quarterfinals before securing a 42-38 win over Keystone in the semifinal round Friday.
Ridgway’s three losses this season have come against Elk County foes, as the Elkers have suffered a pair of losses to Elk County Catholic, 43-40 at the Elk County Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 44-38 on the road Jan. 18.
The Elkers other loss came against Johnsonburg, a 37-31 defeat in overtime Jan. 11.
Ridgway also holds a 45-26 win over the Rams from Dec. 28 in the opening round of the holiday tournament and defeated the Crusaders 45-43 in overtime Feb. 16 to claim the AML title and hand ECC its only loss of the season.
Thursday will mark Coudersport’s fourth straight appearance in the title game, as it lost to Elk County Catholic in 2016 in Class A, before picking up a pair of AA titles by beating Brockway in 2017 and Ridgway in 2018, as the Falcons will look to win their third consecutive district title.
The Elkers are in search of their first district title since claiming the Class A crown in 2014 with a 48-41 victory over Elk County Catholic.
Thursday’s game at St. Marys tips off at 7:30 p.m.
