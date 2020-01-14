The visiting Ridgway Elkers picked up their 8th win of the season on Tuesday night with a 45-26 win over DuBois Central Catholic.
The win snapped the Elkers 2 game winning streak and gave them a moral boost for their road contest against the Elk County Crusaders on Friday night.
Zach Zameroski scored 6 first quarter points, including a last second bucket on an offensive rebound to put the Elkers up 8-5 going into the second quarter. The momentum carried over to the second quarter.
DuBois Central closed to within a point at 8-7 early in the second quarter, but Ridgway went on an 11-0 run to give them control the rest of the night.
Matt Dush scored six points for Ridgway during that 11-0 run. Dan Park added five points, including a 3-pointer during that stretch for Ridgway.
Jalen Kosko tried to keep DuBois Central within striking distance going into halftime by scoring four late second quarter points for DCC.
Dante Armanini scored the team’s first 7 points, including a 3 pointer, but DuBois Central still found themselves down 25-13 at halftime. Ridgway kept the momentum going in the 3rd quarter.
Dush and Dan Park each made a 3-pointer and Zameroski added 4 more points to his 16 point night to help Ridgway stay in control at 35-18 going into the 4th quarter.
Ridgway would score the first 5 points of the 3rd quarter to go up 30-13, but DCC quickly closed to within 30-18 following a basket from Ethan Kness and a 3 pointer from Damon Foster. Ridgway made sure the Cardinals got no closer by scoring the final five points of the third quarter.
Domenic Allegretto was able to make a 3-point shot late in the third quarter and added two more field goals in the forth quarter to help keep Ridgway in control in the 4th quarter.
Central Catholic tried some quick 5 man rotation switches in the 4th quarter to try to gain a spark, but was unable to close the gap. Ridgway’s biggest lead came with less than 30 seconds to go, when they went ahead 45-24. Zameroski led all scorers with 16 points. Dush added 12.
Dan Park and Allegretto scored eight and seven points, respectively. Ridgway coach Tony Allegretto acknowledged that his team doesn’t have the depth as recent years, but following the game, had high praise for his two leading scorers (Zameroski and Dush).
“I would take those two guys to lead my team any day,” said Allegretto.
When Ridgway pushed its lead in the second quarter, coach Allegretto said his team tried to extend their defense to force some turnovers.
“We tried some different pressures in the second quarter,” said Allegretto. “We missed some 3s in the first quarter and missed a couple opportunities on fast breaks, but extending our defense threw DuBois Central off a little bit in the second quarter.”
“Coach Dom Varacallo is doing a good job with those kids. We knew they would make us work hard tonight.”
Dante Armanini led DCC with seven points, all coming early in the game. Kosko and Kness each scored four points. Damon Foster chipped in with a 3-pointer.
The loss dropped DCC to 2-10 on the season. They will travel to Marion Center on Thursday night. Marion Center won their opening meeting of the season by a score of 71-60.
Following the Thursday rematch with Marion Center, DuBois Central will return home to face Sheffield on Friday night.
Following Tuesday’s game, DCC coach Dom Varacallo was once again pleased with his team’s effort, but voiced concerns over inconsistency.
“We showed flashes of what potential we have, but at the same time, we continue to have problems executing and being consistent,” said Varacallo. “Thursday’s game, a rematch with Marion Center, will be a good measuring stick for us to see if we have gotten any better since opening night.”
Each team shot 50% from the foul line. Ridgway was 6 for 12, while DuBois Central was 4 for 8.
Ridgway will travel to Elk County Friday night for a rematch with the Crusaders. They lost their earlier meeting by a score of 38-30 at the Elk County Holiday tournament.